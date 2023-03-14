YS Sharmila to march to Parliament over irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project

news Protest

YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila has said that she would stage a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 14, demanding action against alleged corruption in Kaleshwaram Project. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Sharmila expressed her disappointment against the authorities for not initiating any action, audit or investigation into the irregularities that were already in public, and said she had to resort to this step to draw the attention of the entire nation and the Parliamentarians towards the biggest fiasco of Telangana.

“Tomorrow, I will walk from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament House to let the entire country realise the magnitude of the scam and our tireless fight in the last two years. The project cost was escalated from Rs 38500 crores to Rs 1.20 lakh crores but yesterday, the BRS minister claimed only 1.5 lakh acres of land has been irrigated. This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but filled the pockets of one contractor and one family,” Sharmila said.

Sharmila alleged that KCR’s redesign conspiracy was motivated by his intention to loot the exchequer, and the project quality was so poor that it crumbled within three years. “While 2 TMCs per day could be utlised, they did not even close it with half-a-TMC, proving that the entire 1.20 lakh crores of rupees were down in the drain. Besides, the debt servicing cost and power bills are all forcing Telangana to bleed. KCR is full of lies and dishonesty while the late YSR even ensured canal works were almost complete. All KCR had to do was continue the original plan and execute it,” she added.

"Today, entire India has the right to seek an explanation, as every Indian’s money was looted to give contract to one company, the favourite one with KCR. The Central finance institutions extended debt to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore, so the country is at a loss,” added the YSRTP chief.

Sharmila said the Kaleshwaram project is such a disaster and a blot that KCR who had earlier flaunted it as a monument and a tourist destination, today doesn’t let media or the opposition anywhere near it. She said the opposition leaders in the state are silent, and so are the central ministers who do lip service but won’t act.

She further added, “We have been the only party fighting against the project. We met everyone, from the ED to the CAG. We will continue to wage this war until the Parliament takes it up. I invite all Telangana MPs to join me in this fight for the 4-crore people of Telangana. I appeal to the BRS MPs to introspect and take a stance.”