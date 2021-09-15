YS Sharmila and Pawan Kalyan visit Saidabad rape victimâ€™s family

The Hyderabad police are yet to trace the accused who has been absconding.

On the sixth day after the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Saidabad, politicians continued to visit the grieving family to express solidarity with them. YSR Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan were the latest to visit the family in Hyderabadâ€™s Saidabad on Wednesday. Sharmila sat on a hunger strike outside the victimâ€™s house and demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao speak up about the issue. She also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crore to the victimâ€™s family. Later, YS Vijayamma, former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddyâ€™s wife, and Sharmila and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother visited the family to express her condolences.

Hours later, Pawan Kalyan visited the family in Saidabad later in the evening. Hundreds of fans and supporters of the actor-turned-politician had gathered to catch a glimpse of Pavan Kalyan. The victimâ€™s mother broke down while speaking to Kalyan and the actor hugged the mother in an attempt to console her. The emotional moments were captured on camera.

On Thursday, the Hyderabad police continued the manhunt for the accused in the case. According to the police, an alert has been sounded across the state and police personnel have been deployed everywhere in an attempt to trace the accused. On Wednesday night, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who could provide any information that could help in the arrest of the accused who was identified as Pallakonda Raju.

The information can be passed to Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone on contact number 9490616366 or Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force on 9490616627. The police also released a photograph of the accused, aged about 30 years. According to a statement released by the police, Raju is approximately 5.9 feet tall and has long hair, tied with a rubber band. He was wearing a cap and red scarf around his neck. The accused has tattoos on his both hands reading 'Mounika'. According to police, he has a beard on his chin and was in formal trousers and a shirt. He is used to taking alcohol and sleeping at pavements and bus stands.

The child was sexually assaulted and murdered on September 9 by Raju who happens to be her neighbour in Saidabad. The body of the girl, who was missing since 5 p.m. Thursday, was found in the house of her neighbour after midnight. The horrific incident had triggered angry protests from residents on Friday. They staged sit-in for seven hours on Champapet-Sagar Road, demanding immediate and harshest punishment to the guilty. Some of the protestors also demanded that the guilty be killed in an "encounter".

