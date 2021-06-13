YouTuber ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan, three others arrested by Trichy police

The Trichy police arrested Duraimurugan and others for allegedly threatening a man who had put up a post criticising late LTTE chief Prabhakaran on social media.

news Controversy

The Trichy police on Friday arrested Duraimurugan, host of the YouTube channel Sattai, for allegedly threatening to attack a person for posting content criticising late Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief V Prabhakaran on social media.

According to reports, Vinoth, an owner of a private spa in Trichy, lodged a complaint with the KK Nagar Police against Duraimurugan and a group of people for allegedly threatening him regarding a social media post he had put up against the LTTE leader.

In the complaint, Vinoth said that four people, including a Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre came to his shop and allegedly threatened him over the post. Based on the complaint, police arrested Duraimurugan, Vinoth, Santhosh and Saravanan under various Sections of IPC, including Section 143 (Punishment), Section 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass) and Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

Complaint by DMK

Meanwhile, DMK lawyers’ wing secretary of Thiruvidaimaruthur on Friday filed a complaint against Duraimurugan for allegedly producing a ‘slanderous’ video against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

In the complaint to Thiruppanandhal police station, P Rajasekhar said, “I saw a viral video at my office and I was shocked. The 14-minute video was produced by Sattai Duraimurugan. The video had made several slanderous comments and used images of minor girls, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi and the present BJP member Khushboo Sundar.”

“Hence, I request you to remove the video from the internet and take severe action against the person who was responsible for using images of minor children, passing slanderous comments against a respectable leader. I also request you to ban the YouTube channel,” he said.

Based on the complaint, Thiruppanandhal police have registered a case against Duraimurugan under sections including Section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Section 67 of Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.