Youth shot during KGF 2 screening at theatre in Karnataka

The incident was reported from a theatre in Shiggaon of Haveri district in Karnataka on Tuesday, April 19.

news News

Dramatic scenes were witnessed during the screening of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 at a film theatre in Karnataka after a youth was shot following an altercation. The incident was reported from Rajashree cinema house in Shiggaon of Haveri district in Karnataka on Tuesday, April 19 during the night show. The youth, 27-year-old Vasanthkumar Shivapur of Mugali village, was rushed to KIMS hospital in Hubballi where he is reportedly out of danger.

According to local police, Vasanthkumar, who had come to watch the movie along with his friends, kept his leg on the front seat which led to an altercation between him and the person sitting on the seat. The other person left the movie hall and returned after some time with a pistol and fired a few rounds at Vasanhkumar. Commotion ensued after the rounds were fired as the people rushed out of the theatre. A case has been registered at Shiggaon police station, and police are on the lookout for the accused.

Meanwhile, KGF 2 continues to set the cash registers ringing with record collections over the weekend. According to trade analysts, the Yash-starrer has crossed the Rs 550-crore mark at the box office worldwide. The analysts also noted that KGF: Chapter 2 has registered another Rs 100-crore day at the global box office, minting Rs 132 crore on its fourth day of release on April 18.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the movie is making the fastest entry into the Rs 200 crore club, beating SS Rajamouliâ€™s period franchise Baahubali. He said that on April 14, the day of its release, the film minted Rs 53.95 crore at the box office, Rs 46.7 crore on April 15, and Rs 42.90 crore and Rs 50.35 crore on April 16 and 17 respectively. Baahubali 2 reportedly collected Rs 80 crore at the box office on its fourth day since release, in 2017.

Released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

The film stars actors Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, and hit the big screens on April 14. It hit the screens along with actor Vijayâ€™s long-awaited actioner Beast which released on April 13.