Youth Congress, DYFI workers clash in Kerala, pelt stones

Pelting stones and chairs at each other, the road in front of the PSC office at Pattom became a battle zone for many minutes until police officers dispersed the protestors.

Thiruvananthapuram witnessed tense scenes on Monday after workers of Youth Congress and DYFI -- youth wing of Congress and CPI(M) respectively -- clashed with each other in front of the office of Public Service Commission (PSC). Pelting stones and chairs at each other, the road in front of the PSC office at Pattom became a war zone for many minutes until the police dispersed the protestors.

Youth Congress members including its state president Shafi Parambil MLA and Sabarinath MLA, had been on a hunger strike since Monday morning in front of the PSC office, protesting against the suicide of 28-year-old Karakonam native Anu, who was named in the PSC ranklist which recently got cancelled. Meanwhile, a group of DYFI workers, outraged over the murder of two of its members on Sunday night, allegedly by Congress workers, rushed to the spot were Youth Congress members were holding the hunger strike.

According to reports, DYFI workers who thronged to the spot began pelting stones at the Youth Congress workers. Visuals of the incident shows a clash as both sides began pelting stones, chairs and even helmets at each other. Many sustained minor injuries in the clash. Visuals also showed DYFI workers sitting on the road, opposite to the Youth Congress protest pavilion, raising slogans.

It was only after several minutes that police personnel present at the spot could resolve the situation. Leaders of Youth Congress including MLAs Shafi Parambil and VT Balram were taken into police custody and were forcefully removed from the spot.

Youth Congress, Congress and BJP members have been protesting across the state from Sunday following the suicide of Thiruvananthapuram native Anu. Anu's suicide note had revealed he was upset as he was unemployed. Anu had cleared the PSC exam for Civil Excise Officer, had been expecting a job but the rank list was cancelled. The opposition parties have alleged the state government was responsible for his death.

Meanwhile, the district also witnessed two brutal murder of DYFI workers on Sunday night, which has left DYFI outrage. 30-year-old Mithilaj and 24-year-old Haq Muhammed, were stabbed to death, allegedly by workers of Congress at Sunday by around 11.30 pm in Venjaramoodu. Six people have been taken into police custody.

