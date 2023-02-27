Youth collapses and dies of cardiac arrest while dancing at wedding in Telangana

The deceased, identified as Mutyam from Maharashtra, was attending a relative's wedding reception in Pardi village of Telanganaâ€™s Nirmal district.

In yet another incident of a youth succumbing to cardiac arrest, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative. The deceased, identified as Mutyam from Maharashtra, was attending a relative's wedding reception in Pardi village of Telanganaâ€™s Nirmal district when the incident occurred on February 25, Saturday night. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which shows the young man suddenly collapsing and falling down unconscious while dancing to a popular number.

The guests rushed him to Bhainsa Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Doctors said the youth may have suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

This is the second such incident in Telangana in two days. A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 23. The gymâ€™s CCTV camera captured the moment when 24-year-old Vishal YB suddenly collapsed after his workout. Vishal was a resident of Bowenpally and is survived by his sister and elderly parents.

The CCTV footage showed Vishal working out by doing planks and pushups at the gym. He was seen stepping aside and stretching, when he suddenly collapsed. Seeing this, the others in the gym approached him and were seen splashing water on him, however, there was no response. They then lifted him up and took him to a private hospital, however, he passed away.

