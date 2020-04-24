â€˜Your passion for cricket has inspired manyâ€™: Kohli, Ganguly lead bâ€™day wishes for Sachin

"May your life continue to shine like your records and may you continue to inspire billions through your noble deeds," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

Cricket fraternity on Friday came in unison to wish 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday. Cricket icon Tendulkar is not celebrating his birthday this year as a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former and current players, however, thronged to Twitter to wish the batting legend on his special day.

"Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year paaji," wrote India skipper Virat Kohli.

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg â€” Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly wrote: "Wish Sachin a very happy birthday. Have a healthy and happy life."

Wish @sachin_rt a very happy birthday ..have a healthy and happy life ... â€” Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 24, 2020

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh never hid his admiration for Tendulkar and he too wished him on social media. His post read: "To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat and in our hearts. Here's wishing Master Blaster Sachin a very happy birthday. May your life continue to shine like your records and may you continue to inspire billions through your noble deeds. Loads of love and best wishes.

One of the most stylish players ever to grace the game, VVS Laxman also had only good things to say about his former teammate. He wrote: "Birthday greetings for dear Sachin. You were and continue to remain an inspiration. Wish you ever more joy in success in all that you do."

Birthday Greetings to dear @sachin_rt . You were and continue to remain an inspiration. Wish you ever more joy and success in all that you do. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/jX7wfyVE7I â€” VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2020

To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, hereâ€™s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/l52w5dahA3 â€” yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2020

Tendulkar's former opening partner, Virender Sehwag, put up a collage of different pictures to illustrate his never say die spirit. He wrote: "True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration Sachin paaji's career is summed up in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversary comes victory.

True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paajiâ€™s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/UODlDjbCEL â€” Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2020

"Happy birthday sir thank you for inspiring many and making people believe that dreams do come true. May god bless you with great health and you continue to inspire and guide us always," said India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Suresh Raina said: "Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar paji! Wishing you lots of health and happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century."

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively in 200 Tests and 463 matches he played for India. He holds the record for scoring the maximum number of centuries (100) in international cricket.