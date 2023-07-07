‘Your leadership inspires everyone’: Stalin, Pinarayi wish Dhoni on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wishes MS Dhoni for his birthday and said that his achievements and his humble background have been an inspiration for many.

news News

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished former captain of the Indian cricket team and CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) politician said that his achievements and his humble background have been an inspiration for many. The Tamil Nadu CM said, “Birthday greetings to former Indian Cricket Team Captain and CSK’s [Chennai Super Kings] Thala forever MS Dhoni. Your achievements and your humble beginnings have had a profound impact on the lives of countless young individuals across India, especially those from modest backgrounds. May you continue to shine brightly and inspire everyone with your unparalleled leadership qualities.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also shared birthday wishes for MS Dhoni. He said, “Warm greetings on your birthday, MS Dhoni. Wishing you an eventful and illustrious life ahead.

MS Dhoni is the former captain of the Indian cricket team. He is currently the captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings. Under his leadership, India won the cricket world cup in 2011. He then stepped down as the captain from all formats in 2017. In 2020, he retired from international cricket which came as a surprise and shock to all his fans. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK won the IPL five times.

Birthday greetings to former Indian Cricket Team Captain and #CSK's Thala forever @msdhoni.



Your achievements and your humble beginnings have had a profound impact on the lives of countless young individuals across India, especially those from modest backgrounds.



May you… pic.twitter.com/ndYCpjTp91 July 7, 2023