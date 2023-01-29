Young woman and two toddlers found dead in Keralaâ€™s Kunnamkulam

According to the police, prima facie, it appears to be suicide. The womanâ€™s husband works in the United Arab Emirates.

news Death

A 28-year-old woman and her two little children were found dead in Kunnamkulam, a town in Keralaâ€™s Thrissur district. Their charred bodies were found on the balcony of their two-storey house in Pannithadam village. Prima facie, it appears to be suicide, according to the police. The deceased have been identified as Shefeena and her two children â€“ Ajuva aged three and Aman aged one-and-a-half.

The three of them had attended a relativeâ€™s wedding on Saturday, January 28 and returned home by night. Shefeenaâ€™s husband Harris works in Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The couple had been married for seven years. Reports say Harris had visited Kerala six months ago for a holiday.

Harrisâ€™ mother was living with Shefeena and the children. Reports say that she and the elder six-year-old daughter of Shefeena and Harris were at the house when the tragedy occurred. Harris has reportedly reached home after learning about the incident.

Police officials from the Erumappetty station reached the house and initiated the investigation procedure. From the car porch, they found two bottles that might have contained the fuel (that resulted in the fire) and a diary that is believed to carry a suicide note. The police were accompanied by forensic experts.

After the inquest, the bodies were taken to the Medical College for post mortem.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726