Young man duped passengers at Hyd airport into buying him air tickets, finally caught

Dinesh Kumar would buy cheap flight tickets, miss them and then pose as a student in dire need of help.

news Crime

21-year-old Andhra man caught for duping air passengers for free flight21-year-old MV Dinesh Kumar always wanted to fly in aeroplanes and travel across the country; this wish of his did come true, albeit through fraudulent means. Dinesh bought cheap flight tickets and deliberately miss them, and sought monetary assistance to buy tickets from fellow passengers. He promised to pay the passengers back the money but never did.

Dinesh, a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, was taken into custody by the Shamshabad police on Thursday. The arrest was based on complaints filed against him by one of the passengers, Dr Shyju of Coimbatore, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Coimbatore police. Dinesh had duped the doctor of Rs 10,000 and had also taken money from other passengers.

The alleged fraudster used to buy flight tickets online for cheap rates. After missing the flight, he made up for the investment by seeking funds from fellow passengers for the next available flight, tickets for which are priced higher, said the police in their statement to the press. Dinesh allegedly lied and convinced the other passengers about returning the money to them once he reached back home. He leads the passengers to believe that he was a college student in dire need of help. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a fake student ID card and a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) card.

So if Dinesh bought a cheap ticket for Rs 2,000, he would miss the flight and convince passengers to buy him costlier tickets. Most times he convinced more than one or two passengers and collected more money than needed. This way he made up for his Rs 2,000 loss, got a free ticket and some extra cash too.Police say Dinesh has flown many times, especially during the pandemic, as his social media feed is full of selfies from inside flights.

N Prakash Reddy, the Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to TNM said, "He first started doing this from the Vijayawada to Hyderabad routes. He had done this seven times already and there are pending cases against him," said the officer. Passengers on the flights took pity on the 21-year-old, believing him to be a student, and were willing to give him cash. â€œHe used the money to travel within the cities like in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, sightseeing using public transport. He repeats the same to get back home. His parents claim they didnâ€™t know a thing," the officer said.

Dinesh was earlier arrested by the Bengaluru police on August 16 for the same offence. A cheating case with a similar modus operandi was registered in Hyderabad last year. The CISF was alerted about Dinesh, and were on a lookout for the alleged fraudster at airports after Dr Shyju's complaint.

On Thursday, Dinesh was on a Mumbai-Hyderabad flight and was en route to Bengaluru. However, he was apprehended at the Hyderabad airport by the CISF, who then handed him over to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police. He has been booked under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal breach of trust and cheating, respectively. He has been sent to the Cherlapally jail on judicial remand.