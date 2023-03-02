Young doctor found dead in Kerala, family blames news channels for misleading headlines

Thansiya, who was pursuing her post-graduation at the Malabar Medical College in Kozhikode, was found dead at her friend’s apartment on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old woman doctor was found dead at Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Wednesday, March 1. Thansiya, who was pursuing her post-graduation at the Malabar Medical College in Kozhikode, was found dead at her friend’s apartment, where she had gone to stay on Tuesday evening. According to reports, police said that Thansiya, a native of Wayanad, was undergoing treatment for epilepsy. The exact cause of her death can only be ascertained after the postmortem report is out, the police said.

Meanwhile, relatives and friends of Thansiya are not happy with the way the regional media reported the incident. On Wednesday, after the incident came to light, some of the Malayalam news portals had carried the news with headlines like “Woman doctor found dead at her friend’s house”.

“What hurt us more than her death were the headlines used by online portals and TV channels along with her image while reporting the incident,” wrote Aneesha Basheer, Thansiya’s cousin, in her Facebook post. Aneesha said reading some of the comments that came in these news reports was even more hurtful as people passed judgements merely based on the headline, which gave a wrong impression.

“It is such a pain to explain what really happened to people who are spamming through calls and messages after reading the headlines. What do news channels gain from ruining the reputation of a person with just one single news report,” asked Aneesha.