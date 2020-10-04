A young dentist hailing from Keralaâ€™s Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district died after she was stabbed by her partner. Dr Sona died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Sunday morning. The 30-year-old sustained injuries after being stabbed by a person called Mahesh on September 28.

Mahesh fled the place after the crime and is still absconding. Sona was running a Dental Clinic at Kuttanellur, near Ollur in Thrissur for the past one and half years.

She had been in a live-in relationship with Mahesh for the past two years, according to the police. Thirty seven year old Mahesh works in the construction field.

The relationship between the duo had strained recently over financial matters.

Sona had filed a complaint in the last week of September, at the Ollur police station, regarding funds allegedly misappropriated by Mahesh. According to reports, she accused Mahesh of illegally taking away her income from the clinic.

Though the police had summoned both parties on the complaint, Mahesh didnt turn up, according to an official of the Oullr police station.

On September 28, a mediation talk was held and the duo were present at the clinic and spoke in the presence of Sona'a father Jose.

"During the talk, Mahesh forced Sona to the lab of the clinic and stabbed her. She sustained injuries on her stomach," the official told TNM.

After carrying out the crime he told the shop owners nearby that he was going to the police station to confess and then fled.

Sona has been separated from her husband and has a child. Mahesh, a native of Pavaratti, is unmarried.

Her dead body will be brought to her native place after postmortem.

