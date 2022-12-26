'You were such a happy kid': TV actors mourn Tunisha Sharma's death

Many television actors including Mohsin Khan, Aly Goni, Rashami Desai and Sayantani Ghosh mourned the passing of 21-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma, who was found dead on the set of a TV serial in Mumbai.

news Television

A number of young television actors, notably Mohsin Khan, Aly Goni, Kanwar Dhillon and Akanksha Puri, have mourned the passing of 20-year-old Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul lead actor Tunisha Sharma. She was found dead on the set of the serial in Vasai, Mumbai, on Saturday, December 24. It is believed that she died of suicide, and the post-mortem report indicates the same.

Pandya Store actor Mohsin Khan, who is a close friend of Tunisha, shared a picture with her on Instagram and wrote: "Not done Tunu." He posted several pictures with Tunisha and said, "May always smile from d heavens, Tunisha." Aly Goni also took to his Instagram handle and shared Tunisha's picture on his story and added broken heart and sad emojis.

Naagin actor and reality TV star Rashami Desai commented on her Instagram handle: "Cannot believe. Never knew her personally but one of the charming faces on television. Om Shanti. God give strength to the family and loved ones."

Jiya Shankar shared Tunisha's picture on her Instagram story and added a broken heart emoji. Akanksha Puri wrote: "This is really shocking Gone too soon!! May her soul rest in peace!! My condolences to her family and loved ones R.I.P #TunishaSharma." Sharing a picture with Tunisha on his Instagram story, Paras Arora wrote: "I'm extremely shocked and sad ... still can't believe this. You were such a happy kid, Tunisha. Om Shanti."

Actor Sayantani Ghosh also took to social media and shared a picture of them with the caption, “Butterflies can't see their wings. They can't see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can.”

The 21-year-old actor, who had also appeared in films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, started her TV career with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and later featured in shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Read: TV actor Tunisha Sharma dies allegedly by suicide, co-actor held

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726