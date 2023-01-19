You should be ashamed, you ruined my son’s life: Telangana BJP chief to CM KCR

The Telangana BJP chief was responding to two videos of his son that are now viral, in which he is seen assaulting his batchmates.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for dragging his son into politics. The comments came a day after two videos of Bandi Sanjay’s son Bandi Bhagirath assaulting two students went viral on social media. The BJP chief also tried to play down the incidents by saying that it was a “children’s fight” and that they had settled the issue between themselves. He also added that CM KCR could “arrest him and send him to jail and also use third degree torture against him” if his son had done something wrong. He said that he was ready to bear the pain.



On the evening of Wednesday, January 18, BJP’s legal counsel K Karunasagar accompanied Bandi Bhagirath to the Dundigal police station where a case has been booked against him after the videos went viral. Taking to Twitter, Karunasagar said that Bhagirath was ready to cooperate with the investigation and that the police informed that he would be called if necessary. Speaking to TNM, advocate Karunasagar said, “The police have said they will inform us if necessary. It is a bailable offence and as per procedure a notice will have to be issued by the police under 41A CrPc.”

Addressing the media, Bandi Sanjay alleged that he possessed the details of what CM KCR’s family members were up to. Without taking names, Bandi hinted at things that KT Rama Rao’s son Himanshu had done. He later said he had refrained from sharing these details all along because he did not wish to drag kids into the political battle. “Do you really want me to make public all that I know? It is because of humanity that I directed them not to attack the kids. You should be ashamed. You ruined my son’s life,” he said, adding “Go to your mother and your daughter-in-law and ask them if what you have done is right.”



The Telangana BJP Chief also alleged that the right procedure was not followed by Mahindra University, where the incident reportedly took place. “The management should take action if something wrong has been done. Was the procedure followed? Did you speak to the parents of the student? Did you call them for counselling? Did you find out the facts? When did this incident happen? Did you atleast issue a notice to the parents?” he asked.

Acting on a complaint by Mahindra University, the Dundigal police registered a case under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (​​intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code along with the Telangana State Prohibition of Ragging Act.