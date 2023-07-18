'You come late, so I come late too', Jaipur Discom employee tells boss after receiving showcause notice

The unusual reply was given in response to the Zonal Chief Engineer in the electricity department by a junior employee who was found absent during an inspection.

A piece of internal communication from a government employee in Kota has gone viral on social media for its strange response to a Zonal Chief Engineer in the electricity department. A junior employee, in answer to a showcause for coming late to office, replied that his boss comes late too, so he comes late as well.

The zonal chief engineer served the notice to one of the staff in the electricity department (Jaipur discom) in Kota and the employee responded to the notice in a very strange way. The employee’s reply has become a topic of discussion on social media after it went viral.

The incident transpired last week after Zonal Chief Engineer GS Bairwa conducted a surprise inspection on July 14. During the inspection at 9.45 a.m. Commercial Officer Ajit Singh was not found in his seat in the audit branch and his signature was not there in the register either.

On finding Singh absent, Bairwa issued the show cause notice, following which a response to it was received on July 17 saying, “You yourself never come on time, that's why I also do not come on time”. Ajit Singh is engaged in the Electricity Department from the Ex-servicemen Quota, and has been posted in Kota for the last 4 years. "I have given the correct answer," he reportedly said on the incident.

Meanwhile, Bairwa said that 60 personnel were found absent during a surprise inspection. Showcause notices were issued to all of them of which one was for Singh.