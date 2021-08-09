You can now download vaccine certificates on WhatsApp: Here's how

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office issued a statement detailing how to avail the service.

Citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office said on Sunday. Presently, people have to download their vaccination certificates by logging into the CoWin portal. "Revolutionising the common man's life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type and send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has been attacking the government over its COVID-19 management, praised it for deciding to deliver vaccination certificates via WhatsApp. "I've always acknowledged and praised the government when it merits it. As a critic of Cowin, let me say they've done something terrific. Send a WhatsApp message 'download certificate' to 9013151515, receive OTP and get your vaccination certificate back by WhatsApp. Simple and fast!" Tharoor tweeted.

Cumulatively, 50.68 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country through 58.51 lakh sessions, according to a provisional report till 7 am on Sunday, with 55.91 lakh doses being given in a day. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years and aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

India threw open the vaccination drive for all people aged above 45 from April 1. The government further expanded the vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.

Earlier this week, Johnson and Johnson's single-dose vaccine against COVID-19 has got approval for emergency use in India. With the J&J single-dose vaccine, India now has a total of 5 Emergency Use Authorization vaccines (EUA). The other four include Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and Moderna.



