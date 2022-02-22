Yogi's comments against Kerala inappropriate: CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Assembly

While referring to the recent episode in the state Assembly, CM Pinarayi said he is of the opinion that it is not appropriate for a Chief Minister to compare two states.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, February 22, termed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath's recent alleged disparaging remarks against the southern state as an "inappropriate" one, made with political interests. While referring to the recent episode in the state Assembly, CM Pinarayi said he is of the opinion that it is not appropriate for a Chief Minister to compare two states, and so he does not want to go deep into the details of the issue.

"Kerala is far ahead in various sectors and the growth the state has achieved is unparalleled. His comments can be viewed only as an inappropriate one made with political interests," he told the Kerala Assembly.

Earlier this month, ahead of the high-voltage Assembly elections in the state, the UP Chief Minister had urged voters to cast their vote wisely, or it would “not take time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal.” The remark drew a sharp reaction from the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Hitting back at Yogi Adityanath, Vijayan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader, had said if the north Indian state develops like Kerala, people will enjoy peace and better living conditions. “If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want,” the Kerala CM said in a tweet. Vijayan also tweeted the same in Hindi and tagged his UP counterpart.

The official handle of the CPI(M) also taunted the UP CM over his remark. "Kerala has consistently ranked as the best governed state and UP one the worst governed states. CM Yogi urging voters to vote BJP out to become like Kerala?" the CPI(M) tweeted. "Niti Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index ranks Kerala as Number 1. UP one of the worst performing states. CM Yogi says voting BJP out will make UP become like Kerala. Voters take note!” the CPI(M), which is part of the ruling government in Kerala, added.