Yes Bank probe gathers momentum, ED to summon top borrowers

Anil Ambani was issued the summons to appear on Monday but he has cited health reasons and has asked for a fresh date, it is learnt.

The Yes Bank /Rana Kapoor probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is gaining heat as the agencies have decided to call almost all those company executives /promoters who have been sanctioned loans by Yes Bank during the Rana Kapoor regime. Anil Ambani was issued the summons to appear on Monday but he has cited health reasons and has asked for a fresh date, it is learnt. Besides Anil Ambani, Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways was also mentioned. The others who can be expected to be summoned by the investigative agencies include Subhash Chandra (Zee TV), Peter Kerkar (Cox and Kings), Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL and Sameer Gehlot of Indiabulls — in connection with the Yes Bank probe.

The line of investigation being pursued is that these are the companies that managed to obtain huge amounts as loans from Yes Bank when Rana Kapoor was the CEO. Almost all of them have turned out to be bad loans. So were there considerations beyond the ordinary in these cases that their loans were sanctioned. Was there a quid pro quo? These are questions that will be put to these persons by ED and CBI.

Besides Rana Kapoor himself, his wife Bindu Kapoor and daughters Roshini Kapoor, Rakhee Kapoor Tandon and Radha Kapoor Khanna are all under the scanner for money laundering.

The charge is that loans were sanctioned in consideration for certain kickbacks which were routed to companies owned by these relatives of Rana Kapoor. A money trail has since been established by the ED and is being probed further. One of the companies in the Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) fold is said to be involved in this money trail. Doit Urban Ventures India Pvt. Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd, Kapil Wadhawan who was the promoter of DHFL and Dheeraj Rajesh Kumar Wadhawan, the director of RKW developers Pvt Ltd are all figuring in the investigations by ED and CBI apart from Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters.