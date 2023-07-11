Yellow warning issued in parts of Kerala till July 14

Isolated heavy rainfalls are expected in Central and Northern Kerala for the next three days.

The Indian Meteorological Departmentâ€™s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram has predicted isolated heavy rains for the next three days in parts of Kerala. The IMD, in its bulletin, predicted that rain will continue in parts of central and Northern Kerala at least till Friday, July 14. Kerala witnessed a spell of extremely heavy rainfall last week. According to reports, Kerala received 63% excess rainfall during the first 10 days of July.

While a yellow warning has been issued only for three districts - Idukki, Kannur and Kasargod - for Tuesday, it is issued for five districts - Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod for Wednesday. On Thursday, it is issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod, and for Friday in Idukki, Kannur and Kasargod.

The IMD, meanwhile, has predicted extremely heavy rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Northeast India and Sikkim on Tuesday, which is expected to reduce by Wednesday. Further, it has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar and Uttar Pradesh till July 13. The met department has also expected light/moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala during next four days.