Yellow warning issued in 17 Tamil Nadu districts for next 48 hours, heavy rains expected

The rain spell is due to cyclonic circulation over the South East Arabian sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and wind discontinuity over the north interior Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Meteorological Departmentâ€™s (IMD) Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Sunday, April 30, issued a yellow warning in 17 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours. Heavy rains are expected in Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Namakkal, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Perambalur, and Trichy districts, it warned.

The RMC also said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in some locations of Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts in the next 48 hours. This is due to cyclonic circulation over the South East Arabian sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and wind discontinuity over the north interior Tamil Nadu, it said. Light to moderate rains are expected in almost all the districts of the state in the coming days.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea in the next 48 hours, it added. Squally weather with wind speed touching 40 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the southwest Bay of Bengal along and off the Tamil Nadu coast from Cuddalore to Ramanathapuram and adjoining Sri Lankan coast.