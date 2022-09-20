Yellow warning in Hyderabad, rains expected across Telangana over next few days

The IMD has predicted issues like water pooling on roads and low-lying regions, wet and slick roads, fallen trees and electric poles as a result of the rains.

After a brief respite, rain is predicted to return to Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow warning for the city, a forewarning of light to moderate rain on Tuesday, September 20. Similar weather conditions are predicted for the entire state, with certain regions also expecting heavy rain. According to the forecast, most areas of Hyderabad could see rainfall until Wednesday morning ranging from 0.10 mm to 2.40 mm. However, the bulletin said that some places, including Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Charminar, Bandlaguda, and Yousufguda, may see rains ranging from 2.50 mm to 15.50 mm.

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad for the ensuing two days is predicted to be between 30°C and 32°C, while the overnight low is likely to be between 22°C and 23°C. The potential effects of the rain, according to IMD, include water pooling on roads and low-lying regions, traffic jams in most places, wet and slick roads, fallen trees and electric poles, electricity, water, and other civic problems for a few hours, along with drainage clogging. On Monday, the highest temperature recorded was 30.6°C Celsius, while the humidity level up to 8:30 am was 73%, which was above average.

Other parts of Hyderabad are also expected to see heavy rain on Tuesday, September 20, and a yellow warning is in place in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. A similar weather pattern is expected to prevail throughout the state.