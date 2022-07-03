Yellow warning in 11 Kerala districts, heavy rain for five days: IMD

The State Disaster Response Force has also been instructed to be on alert as there could be inundation and floods in some places.

news Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, June 3, issued a warning predicting heavy rain in Kerala for the next five days. A yellow warning has been issued in 11 of the 14 districts of the state, excluding Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is likely to lash the state in the next 24 hours, according to IMD. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are also likely to occur during the heavy rainfall, the IMD said in a statement.

A red warning indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange warning indicates very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain, and a yellow warning means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. Meanwhile, a woman and her family members suffered minor injuries after a mud mound fell on her house due to heavy rainfall at Murikasseri in Idukki district, police said. The mound fell on the house when Elsamma and her family were sleeping.

The State Disaster Management Authority has also issued warnings to all the District Collectors regarding heavy rainfall and the possibility of inundation and floods in some places of the state. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been instructed to be on alert.

Read: Kerala man irked by airport security check says he has bomb in bag, arrested

Read: PC George arrested in solar scam rape case

According to reports, the monthly rainfall in Kerala was around 48% below the normal level, and the monthly IMD forecast for July has stated that there will be â€˜below-normal rainfallâ€™ in some parts of Kerala. IMD had declared that monsoon had set over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1. As of July 2, the southwest monsoon had covered the entire country six days before the normal date, with parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat receiving their first seasonal rains on Friday, July 1.

Read: IMD declares monsoon onset over Kerala, but how scientific is its assessment?