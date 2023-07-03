Yellow alert in Telangana, Hyderabad to receive heavy rainfall on July 4

The capital city of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are expected to be covered under clouds, with the possibility of light to moderate rains or thundershowers on Monday, July 3.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana, indicating the likelihood of light to moderate showers from July 3 to July 6. In a press release, the IMD stated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

The soaring temperatures in several districts have added to the anticipation of rainfall. On Sunday, Khammam recorded the highest temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhadrachalam at 37.8 degrees Celsius and Ramagundam at 37.4 degrees Celsius.

On July 4, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places of Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. The northern districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, and Siddipet, are likely to experience heavy rainfall on July 5.

The capital city of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are expected to be covered under clouds, with the possibility of light to moderate rains or thundershowers on Monday, June 3. Several areas in Hyderabad recorded a temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 2.3 degrees Celsius higher than the normal temperature as per the IMD. Over the next 48 hours, temperatures are likely to range between 34 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, some parts of the city may witness moderate to heavy spells of rain after sunset, the press statement of IMD stated.