Yellow alert in Hyderabad, Telangana to witness heavy rain till July 19

Heavy rain is expected in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Mulugu.

Several districts of Telangana including Hyderabad are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours i.e. until Wednesday, 19 July. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers until July 19. It has also predicted intense spells of rainfall in the city.

The rainfall forecast from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) shows a range of rainfall patterns.

Moderate rainfall is predicted in Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Yadadri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Karimnagar districts.

Residents should exercise caution to prevent any difficulty or disturbance brought on by the weather conditions, even though it is anticipated that the intensity of the rainfall in these areas would be less than in the aforementioned districts. The districts of Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Khammam are expected to have minor precipitation within the time frame.