Yelahanka, Bengaluru West recorded most COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

Of the 2,886 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the most were reported from Yelahanka and Bengaluru West, with each area accounting for 16% of the new cases, according to the bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Yelahanka and Bengaluru West are followed by Bengaluru East which reported 15% of the new cases, Bengaluru South at 14%, Bommanahalli at 13%, RR Nagara and Mahadevapura at 11% each, and Dasarahalli at 4%.

Though Bengaluru West recorded many of the new cases on Monday, it also saw the most number of recoveries.

BBMP did not update the number of containment zones on Monday, so the number of active containment zones in the city continues to be at 21,558; and the total number of containment zones is at 33,140.

Most of the COVID-19 patients in the city are in the 30 to 39 age group, followed by the 20-29 age group. In both, the number of male patients was significantly higher. Recoveries – of the 3,536 recorded on Monday – were also highest in the 30-39 age bracket.

Karnataka on Monday reported 7,339 new cases of COVID-19 and 122 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 5,26,876 and the death toll to 8,145, the health department said.

The day also saw the number of recoveries outnumbering new infections, with 9,925 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of September 21 evening, cumulatively 5,26,876 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,145 deaths and 4,23,377 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said of 95,335 active cases, 94,526 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 809 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 32 out of total 122 deaths reported on Monday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysru (15), Ballari (9), Dakshina Kannada (8), Dharwad and Shivamogga (7), Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Hassan and Udupi (4), Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Haveri and Tumakuru (3), Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Raichur and Vijayapura (2), and Bengaluru Rural, Kalaburagi and Koppal (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,886, Mysuru 524, Shivamogga 348, Chitradurga 326, Tumakuru 300, Hassan 268, Dakshina Kannada 233, Udupi 231, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,97,646 infections, followed by Mysuru 30,308 and Ballari 29,279.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,53,884 discharges, followed by Mysuru 25,115 and Ballari 24,661.

A total of 42,82,735 samples were tested so far, out of which 42,691 were tested on Monday alone. Among the samples tested on Monday, 11,154 were rapid antigen tests.

