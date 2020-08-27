‘Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra is super CM and corrupt’, claims letter by BJP MLAs to high command

The six-page letter accuses the CM’s son of sidelining his father and collecting VST-Vijayendra Service Tax’.

news Politics

Even as Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is trying to douse the fire within his party regarding the cabinet expansion, yet another rebellion is brewing within the BJP in Karnataka. Letters purportedly written by BJP legislators to the party high command, accusing the CM’s son, Vijayendra, of being the ‘super CM’ has rekindled allegations that Yediyurappa has allowed his son to become a parallel power centre in the government.

The letter, which reportedly has the signatures of seven BJP MLAs, accuses Vijayendra of running a parallel government and misusing his proximity to the CM to misappropriate crores as kickbacks for clearance of tenders and other contracts. It says that like PM Modi had accused the Siddaramaiah government of taking 10% of all projects as commission, this government is collecting ‘VST-Vijayendra Service Tax’ of 15%.

The letter alleges that Vijayendra has a team of 31 people, holding various positions in the party and the government, former IAS officers, his relatives and even personnel staff of the Chief Minister. It further reads that they have repeatedly broached this issue on several party platforms but have not disclosed it publicly, in the interest of the image of the party.

The six-page letter also claims that Vijayendra has sidelined his father and claiming that he is the next CM of the state, taken administrative decisions bearing adverse effects on the party.

Vijayendra was appointed as one of the Vice Presidents of BJP Karnataka on August 1, 2020. This is not the first that such a letter has been written by BJP MLAs. Last year too, a similar letter had surfaced.

The Congress party has also taken up this issue and in a press conference held in Mysuru by party spokesperson. M Lakshman said the BJP MLAs have exposed what the opposition has been accusing the government of for many months. Stating that the slew of allegations are emerging from within the ruling party, Lakshman demanded a probe into the letter and the accusations made in it.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayendra denied the allegations and claimed it is a political conspiracy against him. “Fabricating stories is an old tactic practiced by the Congress party and one such attempt has been made in a statement coming in from Mysuru. I will not yield to such malicious, politically motivated accusations. My morals cannot be lowered by such rumours”