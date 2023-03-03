Yediyurappa speaks to TNM, says he is unhappy with hijab and halal issues

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, delivered his final speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, February 24, marking the end of his long tenure as a member. The 79-year-old veteran leader, who had already announced his retirement from electoral politics, expressed his gratitude to the people of his Shikaripura constituency and called for more representation of women in the Assembly. Yediyurappa has been an MLA for almost four decades, having first been elected in 1983.

Despite stepping down from electoral politics, Yediyurappa has reiterated that he will continue to be active in the political sphere. In an interview with TNM's Pooja Prasanna, he discussed his plans for the future, including his role in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections and his views on communal issues such as hijab and halal.

Speaking on issues like hijab, halal and the BJP’s constant invoking of Tipu Sultan versus Savarkar, Yediyurappa said he was not all happy about the developments. “Hindus and Muslims must come together and work hard. I have never spoken a single word against Muslims. Everybody should come together, only then we can live happily,” he said. He added that while he respects Savarkar, the main issue for the election should be development.

Watch: I am not happy about hijab, halal issues: Yediyurappa to TNM