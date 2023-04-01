Yediyurappa rules out son contesting from Varuna seat against Siddaramaiah

BY Vijayendra has stated that after his father's decision, there is no question of him contesting from Varuna constituency.

news Karnataka elections 2023

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ruled out the possibility of his son BY Vijayendra contesting against Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency.

Talking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that the high command had proposed his son contest in the Varuna constituency. "I have told them not to go forward in this regard. I will also convince the high command," he said.

"There is no question of Vijayendra contesting from Varuna constituency. Since I am retiring from electoral politics and not contesting from Shikaripura constituency, he will have to contest from there. We will put up a strong candidate in Varuna constituency," he added.

Earlier in the week, Yediyurappa had raised eyebrows by refusing to rule out the possibility of Vijayendra contesting against Siddaramaiah in Varuna. Vijayendra previously wanted to contest from Varuna in the 2018 Assembly elections against Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra. He was denied a ticket by the BJP high command at the time.

But in a clarification issued on Friday, Yediyurappa said, "The party workers of Varuna are pressurizing for his contest, but he will not leave Shikaripura constituency. He will have to contest from there and it is my decision."

Vijayendra has stated that after his father's decision, there is no question of him contesting from Varuna constituency. But, the constituency will have a special place in his heart.

Sources close to Yediyurappa said that the Lingayat strongman is concerned about Vijayendra's political career. The decision to contest from Shikaripura is considered a safer choice than contesting against Siddaramaiah in Varuna.

Siddaramaiah had stated that it is going to be his last contest and he will retire from politics following the upcoming Assembly elections.