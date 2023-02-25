Yediyurappa lauds Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah in final Assembly address

Yediyurappa began his political career as a town council president, and won eight Assembly elections from Shikaripura.

news Politics

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa delivered his last speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, February 24, marking the end of his long tenure as a member. The 79-year old veteran leader, who had already announced his retirement from electoral politics, expressed his gratitude to the people of his Shikaripura constituency and advocated for more representation of women in the Assembly. Yediyurappa first became an MLA about 40 years ago in 1983.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Yediyurappa for his â€˜emotionalâ€™ farewell speech. In a tweet, Modi said Yediyurappa's speech "reflected his decades of political experience and an unwavering commitment to farmers and poor people." He also lauded the former Chief Minister's contribution to the development of Karnataka, calling it "monumental."

Yediyurappa, who began his political career as a town municipal council president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Assembly from there in 1983 and went on to win eight more times. He had previously announced that he would not contest the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls. The former CM said that he would be vacating the Shikaripura Assembly seat, from where his younger son and BJPâ€™s state vice-president BY Vijayendra will be contesting, if the high command agrees.

During his speech, Yediyurappa thanked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for his growth in public life and credited his success to the training he received there. He also praised former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda as a "role model" and advocated for the representation of more women in the Assembly.

An emotional Yediyurappa said, "I'm not able to understand what to speak and what not to, but I will be indebted to the people of my taluk who gave me an opportunity to work being part of this august house, and I will continue to serve them with honesty till the last breath of my life."

Observing that this was his last session in the Assembly, the former CM said, "all of you should get elected and come back. I have decided that I will not contest the polls, and being outside [the Assembly], I will work to build the party and its victory till the last breath of my life, there are no second thoughts on this."

"I will tour the state in the coming days, and work to bring BJP back to power, that's my goal. I will not spend even a day for myself.... No need for you (BJP MLAs) to be disturbed..." Yediyurappa said. The BJP's victory in the coming Assembly election is certain, he claimed.

Praising Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for effectively running the House, Yediyurappa on the last day of the 15th Assembly appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure that in the next Assembly, Kageri sits on the ruling side and does good work as a Minister. Yediyurappa also lauded CM Bommai for his work towards the betterment of SC/ST communities and others. "People of the state have appreciated it and in the coming days we will see its benefits," he said. Yediyurappa also praised Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for fulfilling his duty with full commitment and with thorough study on various issues concerning the state, and guiding the House.

Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister on July 26, 2021, and his retirement from electoral politics was seen as a result of his age and the BJP's unwritten rule of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices. He plans to continue working for the party and to bring it back to power in the upcoming election.

With PTI inputs