Yediyurappa has done good work', says JP Nadda amid buzz over CM resignation

Nadda’s remarks assume significance as they come amid growing speculation about a change of guard in Karnataka.

Amid speculation about a change of guard in Karnataka, BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday ruled out any crisis and said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has done good work. "Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way,” Nadda told reporters on the last day of his two-day visit to Goa. When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, Nadda said, “That is what you feel. We don't feel so."

Nadda's remarks assume significance as they came hours after the Karnataka CM said he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command on Sunday evening, regarding his continuation in the post. "By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," Yediyurappa had said in Belagavi in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected on Sunday evening. Yediyurappa was on a survey in flood-affected areas and flanked by Revenue Minister R Ashoka and other top officials.

On Saturday, the CM himself had suggested that he might be asked to resign from his position by the party high command. Meanwhile his son and state BJP Vice President BY Vijayendra, son of BS Yediyurappa, was once again in New Delhi to meet with party leaders.

"I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts for the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth," the Lingayat strongman had said.

