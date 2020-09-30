Yediyurappa calls Babri demolition verdict historic, says he’s personally very happy

A special court in Lucknow acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

news Babri demolition verdict

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa welcomed the Lucknow court verdict acquitting all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Speaking to the media after the verdict, Yediyurappa called the decision historic and credited Lal Krishna Advani for the ‘victory’.

“The Lucknow court verdict regarding the Babri demolition is historic. Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati and all the other accused were acquitted and the court said there was no premeditated conspiracy,” said Yediyurappa.

Speaking about his personal involvement as a RSS worker at the time, Yediyurappa added, “I was personally involved in the movement so I am very happy today. Many were waiting eagerly for the verdict. This is yet another example of how revolution can never die. Nobody can forget Advani's speech from that historic day. As a result of that great man’s fight, this historic verdict has come. Ram mandir work has begun already and the people for this victory are people like Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharathi.”

Taking to Twitter minutes after the on-camera statement, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, “Satyameva Jayate. I welcome the Special CBI Court verdict acquitting all accused including our senior leaders Shri LK Advani, Shri Murli Manohar Joshi, Km Uma Bharti, and others.”

Expressing joy after being acquitted, Lal Krishna Advani said, “I welcome the judgment by the Special Court in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Judgment vindicates my personal belief that I have maintained all these years and also that of BJP's belief but most importantly, our commitment towards the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.”

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 accused in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case, in which BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among those accused. Reading out the 2,000-page judgment, the CBI judge SK Yadav said that the Babri demolition in December 1992 was “not pre-planned” and that it happened at the “spur of the moment.” The court also noted that the CBI had failed to prove the case against the accused.

The court had on September 16 directed all the 32 surviving accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment. Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attended the proceedings via video conferencing.