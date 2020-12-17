Yediyurappa assures full support to restart production at Wistron iPhone plant

"We will give full support to that company, without any problem let them continue production," Yediyurappa said.

news Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "very much worried" about the recent violence at the Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday, as he assured his government's full support to the company for restarting production. The government has given necessary instructions and such things would not be repeated, he told reporters in Bengaluru.

"We have taken action, It is a very important foreign company and this (incident) should not have happened. The Prime Minister is also very much worried about this development," Yediyurappa said. "We will give full support to that company, without any problem let them continue production," he added.

A section of workers at the plant, run by the Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple at Narsapura in Kolar district, had indulged in vandalism on Saturday over alleged delay in payment of salary and overtime wages.



Over 160 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the violence during which stones were hurled, windows and doors broken and vehicles in the parking lot overturned and set on fire. Video footage of the attack was widely shared on social media.



State Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar on Wednesday had said that investigations into the violence were on and a report was likely to be filed in a couple of days. He expressed hope about the factory restarting production soon with the Union government also involved in addressing issues. The Union Commerce and Industry Ministry has advised the state government to complete the inquiry into the violence at the earliest and to ensure that investor sentiment was not affected by this one-off incident.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a tweet said that the police has taken prompt action in connection with the incident and arrested 164 people. "The Wistron company which said Rs 437 crore loss earlier, now has in writing (said) that loss is Rs 43 crore, therefore, some international media is blowing (it) out of proportion," he said.

