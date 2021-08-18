Yediyurappa and son get two weeks to file objections in corruption case

A plea in the High Court has alleged that Yediyurappa received kickbacks from contractors over a housing project of the Bengaluru Development Authority.

news Court

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday provided two weeksâ€™ time to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, his son and BJP state Vice President BY Vijayendra and others to file objections in connection with a corruption case against them. The court had issued summons for Tuesday to the accused who also include Yediyurappa's family members Shashidhar Maradi, Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi and Sanjayasri besides contractor Chandrakanth Ramalingam, former minister ST Somashekar, IAS officer GC Prakash, and industrialist K Ravi.

Activist and advocate TJ Abraham had filed a petition against the former Chief Minister and others before a special court for cases against lawmakers, but it had dismissed the petition for want of sanction on July 8 as Yediyurappa was then the Chief Minister. Abraham had challenged the special court order and a High Court bench, headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav, accepted the petition for inquiry as Yediyurappa stepped down from his post.

The plea alleged that Yediyurappa received kickbacks from contractors over a housing project of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). It is also alleged that Yediyurappa's family misused the Chief Minister's Office and kickbacks were received from contractors. It also charged the former Chief Minister with allotting, speeding, and approving projects to receive kickbacks. The complaint alleges that the money was transferred from bogus companies to the firms owned by the family members of Yediyurappa.

The News Minute had earlier reported that a complaint was filed by Abraham last year alleging bribery in relation to clearance provided for the housing project. He had alleged that bogus companies had transferred Rs 5 crore to firms owned by the former CMâ€™s family members. It was alleged that the bribes amounted to Rs 12 crore. According to a report in the Times of India, Abrahamâ€™s private complaint was rejected by a trial court as the Governor of Karnataka hadnâ€™t sanctioned the prosecution of Yediyurappa under the Prevention of Corruption Act as he was the CM earlier.