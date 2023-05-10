Yeddiyurappa confident of son’s victory from Shikaripura, BJP forming govt

At Shikaripura, a seat held by his father BS Yeddiyurappa for decades, Vijayendra is pitted against Sudhakar Shetty of Janata Dal (Secular) and GB Malatesh of Congress.

news Karnataka elections 2023

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa on Wednesday expressed confidence that his son Vijayendra, who is contesting the Karnataka Assembly polls from his constituency Shikaripura will win the seat by a margin of at least 40,000 votes. Speaking to media persons outside the polling booth, where he reached with his family members to cast votes, Yeddiyurappa said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure an absolute majority in the state to form the government and retain power.

"We are going to win over 125 seats and get an absolute majority. There is no doubt about that. I am saying this on the basis of the response of people while we toured the state as a part of election campaign," Yeddiyurappa said. The former Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have undertaken a lot of development work in the state and people of Karnataka will vote keeping that in mind.

"With the blessings of the people in the constituency Vijayendra will win this election with more than 40,000 votes," Yeddiyurappa said.

The BJP is looking to retain power in the state while the Congress is trying to make a comeback after losing power in 2019.