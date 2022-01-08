Yash's new poster from KGF2 unveiled on actor's birthday

Actor Sanjay Dutt will make his Sandalwood debut with KGF2.

Flix Entertainment

The makers of the much-anticipated KGF2 unveiled a new poster on actor Yash’s birthday on Saturday, January 8. The poster has been well received by fans, who are looking forward to the release of the highly-awaited pan-India movie. Yash plays the role of Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise. The poster reads, "Caution danger ahead," with Yash sporting his angry 'Rocky Bhai' look.

Hombale Films, which is producing the movie, put up a new poster of 'Rocky Bhai to wish Yash, or Rocky Bhai as he is known among fans, on his birthday. The movie teaser, which was released last year on his birthday, has garnered more than 200 million views and became a rage across the country.

Yash is celebrating his 38th birthday on January 8 this year. The movie's director Prashanth Neel shared the poster and wrote, "Happy birthday my Rocky. Can't wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14."

The movie is slated for release on April 14, 2022. The film was slated for theatrical release earlier but it had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the release date earlier, the lead star of the KGF duology, Yash tweeted in August last year, “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theatres on April 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14”.

Helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film co-stars actors Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera, while Raveena Tandon will also be seen in a key role. The film marks Sanjay Dutt’s Sandalwood debut. The supporting cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Ananth Nag, Prakash Raj and Vashishta N Simha.

KGF franchise is based on the life of the protagonist Rocky (Yash) who loses his mother due to poverty at a young age and decides to fight all odds to gain power. He locks horns with Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) when the two of them fight to gain control over the gold mines in Karnataka’s Kolar region.