Yash’s ‘KGF 2’ to hit the screens during Dussehra?

The sequel, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel who had also directed ‘KGF 1’, has been in the making for about a year.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 was one of the biggest hits and the team is currently working on a sequel. A sizeable portion of the sequel was filmed when KGF: Chapter 1 was shot and the team is now canning the remaining portions. The sequel, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel who had also directed KGF 1, has been in the making for about a year. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the makers are planning to release the film during the Dussehra festival vacation.

KGF 1 had Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The second instalment has only gotten bigger, with Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joining the cast. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist Adheera. While it was rumoured that Raveena plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, it was later revealed she plays a cop named Ramika Sen.

The makers recently canned the climax scene, a high octane sequence, featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The two actors will be flaunting their six-pack abs for this intense fight sequence, which will be the highlight of the film.

KGF: Chapter 1 and 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of both the films, bankrolling them under his banner Hombale Films. KGF 2 again has Yash and Srinidhi Shetty playing the leads. The rest of the star cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Nassar, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and art director Shivakumar.

KGF: Chapter 1, which hit the marquee in December 2018, was released in five languages simultaneously – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, following which Yash instantly became a star with pan Indian appeal. With KGF turning out to be a massive success in all the languages it was released, movie buffs are waiting for the sequel eagerly. Like the prequel, KGF 2 will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It may be noted here that KGF 1 went on to become the first film in Sandalwood to reach the Rs 200 crore club.

(Content provided by Digital Native)