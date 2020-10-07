Yash to join cast of â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™, shooting will resume from Oct 8

The filmmakers of â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™ have announced that the film will release after shooting wraps up by the end of October.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada star Yash will join the sets of KGF: Chapter 2 for the final leg of the filmâ€™s shoot, the filmmakers revealed on Wednesday. The much-anticipated sequel to the superhit 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1 is expected to wrap up shooting by the end of October.

Karthik Gowda, the creative executive producer of Hombale Films, the production company behind the KGF series, took to Twitter to announce that Yash will be joining the shoot from Thursday. The film will be released after shooting is completed by the end of October.

@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 October 7, 2020

One of the biggest and most anticipated films in Kannada cinema, KGF: Chapter 2 was initially slated for an October 23 release, before the pandemic stalled film and television shootings across the country.

Earlier in August, the filmmakers had said that only 24 days of shooting were remaining, which would be completed before October. However, actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays a crucial role in the film, announced in August that he will be taking a short break from work to focus on medical treatment. This announcement had increased the uncertainty surrounding the filmâ€™s completion release.

However, the filmmakers said that only a few scenes featuring Sanjay Dutt, amounting to about three days of shooting, were pending, and that the actorâ€™s dubbing would be planned once he returns from his treatment.

Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of the antagonist Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. His first-look poster showed him with dreadlocks, holding a sword while leaning on its hilt. His character is seen in leather clothing, and is said to be inspired from the English series Vikings.

The sequel also has Raveena Tandon playing a pivotal role.

Prakash Raj is also part of the sequel. Amid speculation that Prakash Raj is substituting for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played a key character in the first part, director Prashanth Neel clarified that the former is playing an entirely different character.