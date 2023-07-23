Yamuna water level crosses danger mark again, reaches 205.90m

At 8 am on Sunday, the water level in the river was recorded at 205.90 meters, which is 57 centimeters above the danger mark.

news News

Water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi has once again crossed the danger mark, reaching 205.90 meters, which is around 57 centimeters above the danger mark of 205.33 m. At around 8 am on Sunday, July 23, the water level in the river was recorded at 205.90 meters.

Officials said that this happened as a result of the continuous release of a large amount of water from the Hathnikund Barrage. On Saturday it was predicted that the water level of the Yamuna would reach up to 206.70 m.

A continuous discharge of over one lakh cubic meters of water per second is being released from the Hathnikund Barrage. On Saturday, even more water, exceeding two lakh cubic meters per second, was released. The Delhi government had said that the national capital was on high alert as the Yamuna River continued to rise due to the discharge of more than two lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage. It had said that Yamuna Khadar could face flooding in case the water level rises to 206.7 meters.