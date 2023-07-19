Yamuna river crosses danger mark after briefly receding

The water level in the Yamuna River has once again crossed the danger mark, reaching 205.35 meters. It was recorded above the danger level at 7 am on the morning of Wednesday, July 19. An hour later, the water level reached 205.48 meters.

The danger level is 205.33 meters, and the current water level shows that Yamuna is flowing 15 centimeters above the danger level. Officials are expecting an increase in volume due to the current rain in the hilly areas.

On Tuesday night at 8 pm, it was recorded at 205.3 meters, which was slightly below the danger level. However, due to continuous rain in the hilly areas, it increased again and crossed the danger level mark.

The Yamuna River broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on July 13. As a result of the flood in Delhi, several low-lying areas were submerged, and many roads were flooded.

Heavy rain in Delhi also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in many parts of the city. According to Times of India, the water level is further expected to rise to 205.72 meters as per the Central Water Commissionâ€™s data.