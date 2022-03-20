Y category security to judges who delivered hijab verdict: Karnataka CM Bommai

Announcing the decision soon after two Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath office bearers were arrested for issuing threats to the judges, Bommai mocked ‘pseudo-seculars’ for their silence on the issue.

news Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday, March 20, that the government has decided to provide 'Y category' security to the three Karnataka High Court special bench judges, including Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who delivered the controversial hijab verdict. The move comes close on the heels of the arrest of two people from Tamil Nadu for allegedly issuing threats to the judges who dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classrooms.

Stating that his government has taken the matter seriously, Bommai said he has ordered the Director General of Police to look into the case and take those arrested from Tamil Nadu into custody for investigation. Based on a complaint from the Karnataka Bar Association, an FIR was registered by Vidhana Soudha Police on Saturday against an unknown individual in connection with a video clip circulating on social media platforms of a man speaking in Tamil and issuing death threats to the three judges.

The two people arrested by the Bengaluru police on Saturday night are Covai Rahamathulla, who was nabbed from Tirunelveli, and S Jamal Mohammad Usmani, who was taken into custody from Thanjavur. Both of them are office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ).

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that everyone should obey the verdict of the judiciary and there is every opportunity in the system for an appeal. Yet, some forces are trying to incite people against the system, which will not be tolerated, he said.

Questioning the silence of the ‘pseudo-seculars’ on the matter, the Chief Minister said, "Death threats are being given to judges because of the orders passed by them. You guys (pseudo secularists) raise your voice on other issues. Appeasing a section of society is not secularism. That is real communalism. I condemn it. Break your silence. We should all stand together on this issue. It is because of the judiciary that the law and order is maintained to a large extent today. If it is being challenged, it is a threat to our democracy.”

A three-judge bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim girl students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.