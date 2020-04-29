Xiaomi MIUI 12 launched: Enhanced security, multitasking and more for 42 Xiaomi phones

By now, most of the top smartphone brands have developed their own interfaces built on the Android platform. They keep updating them also each year to perform in sync with the Android version. Samsungâ€™s One UI is always discussed a lot. Xiaomi has its MIUI which is also a dynamic software and offers the users of their phones a lot of features and advantages.

The latest version is the MIUI 12 and is rich with features you may rarely come across on the other devices. The interest in it has been enhanced since the MIUI 12 is going to be updated on as many as 42 smartphone models.

Some of the newly introduced features in the MIUI 12 are described below:

Privacy features

Xiaomi has brought in a TUV Rheinland certification for its OS, the first time possibly any smartphone brand has attempted this for a mobile OS. It is claimed that the Xiaomi phones will receive increased security features. Security and privacy for smartphones has been an issue discussed and debated for ages and Xiaomi appears to have taken the lead in implementing them at the ground level.

One of the important changes the new firmware brings is that if an app or a game is accessing any unwanted or unrelated part of the phone, such as the camera, gallery, microphone or your storage, there will be a notification popping up on the display warning that this is happening. If you have not permitted this, you can immediately stop this. It is an Android 10 feature that Xiaomi has integrated into its UI.

A new virtual identity feature has been added to the apps or websites.

A Health app on MIUI

Xiaomi joins the league of offering exclusive health apps on their platforms. So far, Huawei and Samsung have been doing it. This new app within the MIUI ecosystem is capable of recording the number of steps taken, stairs climbed and other similar activities. It can even record your sleep data and tell you about your snoring.

Animations Galore

MIUI 12 has included plenty of animations. The rendering engine for displaying various shapes and curves etc. has itself been revamped by Xiaomi in this UI update. Animations can be changed through touch input. Wherever improvements were required in the previous versions have been executed.

Multitasking similar to iPad

Xiaomi has now made using multiple apps at the same time easier. More apps and even games can now be opened while using another app. Androidâ€™s PIP feature has been put to use to make apps float over others.

Now, you will be keen to know the devices that are going to be sporting the new MIUI 12 in the near future. The announcement from Xiaomi is addressing only the Chinese version of the MIUI 12 for its following models:

All the Mi 10 series, the Mi 9 series, Redmi K30 Pro series, Redmi K30 (5G and 4G), Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 have been selected for upgrade in the first batch.

Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi CC9 series, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 series, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will constitute the second batch.

It will be the turn of the Mi CC9E, Mi Note 3, Mi Max 3, Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi MIX 2, Mi 6X, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi S2 in the third lot.