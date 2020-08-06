Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, priced at Rs 2,799

The stick will be available for purchase from Friday.

Atom Electronics

Chinese technology company Xiaomi has launched Mi TV Stick, the streaming device which it says can transform any non-smart TV into a smart TV. The Mi TV Stick weighs 28.5 grams, and allows users to stream in full HD on their TVs. Priced at Rs 2,799, it is available from Friday on its platforms as well as Flipkart, and some offline channels.

Xiaomi said that the gadget supports Dolby and DTS audio compression technologies, and also has quad-core Cortex A53 processor backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It has Android TV 9.0.

With the stick, users can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama Play, Zee5, etc. as well as play games that are on the Google Play Store. The Bluetooth remote it comes with gives buttons for directly accessing Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video.

The Google Assistant and Chromecast are built-in, so users can also cast content from their other devices.

Xiaomi said that it also comes with a built-in data saver mode that it made for India, which it said allows upto three times more content streaming and simultaneously keeps a track of data usage.

“With the purchase of the New Mi TV Stick, buyers get a 15-day free trial from Zee5, 50% on an entire year's Aha Entertainment subscription and Hungama Play’s entire month's subscription for free,” Xiaomi said.

“At Xiaomi, we are focused on bringing entertainment into the comfort of your living room by providing solutions that not only provide access to content but also make streaming a lot more convenient on non-smart TV sets. With the launch of Mi TV Stick, we are focused on offering the Smart TV experience to consumers who are constantly looking for ways to consume OTT content,” said Eshwar Nilakantan, Lead Business of MiTV at Xiaomi India.