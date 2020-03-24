Xiaomi to donate lakhs of N95 masks, hazmat suits to govt hospitals, police in India

The masks and protective suits will be donated across the states such as Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab starting this week.

As the battle against coronavirus rages on, Xiaomi has said that it has imported lakhs of N95 masks and hazmat suits to be donated across state governments such as Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab, among government hospitals and the state police from this week.

This was declared by Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain in a letter addressed to Mi Fans, Partners and Xiaomi employees.

Manu begins by saying that aligned with the recommendations from public health institutions, one should always stay at home and get information from authorised public health experts and not believe fake news being published on social media.

“At Xiaomi India, we have taken several measures of precaution such as curtailing business travel and external meetings, ensuring employees and all partners wear masks in public and keep their hands clean and sanitised. We have also implemented work from home for employees in offices and encourage maintaining social distance for all employees,” Manu adds.

Millions are in the fight against #COVID19. It's our duty to support doctors, paramedics & hospital staff!



Among other things, #Xiaomi is donating lakhs of N95 masks to govt. & hospitals. #XiaomiForIndia



I urge all brands to support the cause!



Stay safe! #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/uCWzB9iS5t — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 23, 2020

While stating that the business environment remains challenging, he says that the company is working hard to create the best user experience and ensure high standards across Mi Homes as well as service centres.

“Across all Mi Homes, we have activated ‘Delivery on Call’ service which allows users to call up their closest Mi Home and order their favourite smartphone for home delivery. All Mi Home staff also wear masks at all times, and keep their hands sanitised for walk-in customers,” Manu adds.

As part of social distance measures, only appointments via online token system are being allowed across the company’s 2000+ authorised service centres, so as to ensure not more than four customers in the service centres at any point. Further, all devices are sanitised.

“For all home service requests, all our engineers use masks, shoe covers, sterile gloves and sanitise their hands and devices to to ensure maximum hygiene and caution,” Manu says.

The highest standards of caution and hygiene are also being maintained in the operational warehouses and manufacturing plants to ensure that packages that are shipped are safe and hygienic.

He adds that each of the company’s facilities such as corporate office, warehouse, service centre, Mi Home, manufacturing plants will abide by the lockdown orders issued by the states and union territories.

Manu ends by saying that they will keep vigilantly monitoring the situation around the clock.

Meanwhile, the death toll in India due to coronavirus currently stands at 10 with over 500 cases reported so far.