Xiaomi begins MIUI 12 rollout in India: List of devices getting it first

With MIUI 12, users can now remove sensitive information like the location and the metadata before sharing a picture with anyone.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday announced its latest version of in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12 in India. The MIUI 12 will add smooth animations with improved details to the icons, new calendar features, AI calling, new privacy and security tools, multi-tasking features, animations and wallpapers, the company said in a statement.

The update will be first rolled out on Mi 10, Redmi Note 9/ Note 9 Pro, Note 8/ Note 8 Pro and Note 7/ Note 7 Pro devices this month.

"MIUI has gone through numerous crucial updates. India-specific features such as Panchang, Copy OTP, Smart IRCTC SMS, MIUI SMS Caller ID etc have been greatly appreciated by our Mi Fans. Features like these make MIUI stand out from the other flavours of Android," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The OS will notify every time an app is accessing a sensitive feature such as the cameras, microphone, contacts, location and more.

It also allows one to delete a screenshot automatically after sharing, which in turn helps one save space and maintain privacy.

The new OS also comes with an ultra-battery saver which would enable a user to extend the phone's standby time and reduce power consumption. With this feature, even at 5%, the phone can last for an additional 5 hours with ultra-battery saver.

Xiaomi has also added ‘Mi Light Core Animation' framework to ensure the system smoothness of the software.

“At Xiaomi, we are constantly taking customer feedback into consideration and working towards pushing our software capabilities to offer a seamless user experience. With MIUI 12, our pursuit to improve and enhance user experience continues. Equipped with an optimised interface, refreshed UI design and class leading features such as Magic Clone, Super Wallpaper etc., we are confident that this software version will elevate the overall user experience,” Muralikrishnan added.

