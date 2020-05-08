‘Wrong perception that we have poor testing’: Telangana Health Minister to Centre

“The perception that we are doing poor testing is entirely wrong. We told the same to the Centre today,” Eatala Rajender said.

Telangana, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that it was a wrong perception that the state had a low testing rate for COVID-19. He was responding following concerns raised by the Centre over the COVID-19 testing in Telangana, which is the lowest among the southern states.

Addressing the media on Friday, Eatala Rajender said, “The perception that we are doing poor testing is entirely wrong. We told the same to the Centre today.” Earlier in the day Eatala had a video conference with the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The Telangana government is facing widespread criticism from Opposition parties and others over conducting less tests compared to other states and concealing its testing data. However, the state government defended their action claiming that they are following the guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to not conduct random testing.

The Minister said, “Earlier when we used to get 80 cases, we used to test around 800-900 persons. But when the cases are now just 8-9, there is no requirement to test around 800 people. Hence, the argument that earlier we used to do more testing and not now, lacks merit.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, the state recorded 10 cases, taking the total count to 1132. Thirty-four patients recovered from the disease and were discharged. Among them, a 75-year-old man, who was in a critical condition, recovered, Eatala shared. A pregnant woman who tested positive for COVID-19, delivered a baby boy on Friday, the Minister announced that both the mother and child are healthy. “The baby will be tested tomorrow to determine if he is infected,” Eatala said.

The Minister also said that they have proposed the Centre to declare 14 districts in the state-- Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Bhupalapally, karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla, Mancherial, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Jagtial, Asifabad, jangaon-- as green zones.

Eatala said that the activities as announced by the Centres in green zones would be allowed, except there wouldn't be mass transportation activity, like RTC services would still be unavailable.