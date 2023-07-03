Writers in Kerala take offence at ‘Pinarayi govt promo’ on Sahitya Akademi books

The Akademi’s secretary put out an explanation, saying that the 30 books that carried the emblem were released on the special occasion of the government’s second anniversary.

Appearance of a logo celebrating the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala in some of the books published by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, the state academy of letters, has created an outrage among writers in the state, who view it as unwanted political advertisement on a cultural product. The logo which appears on the top right hand corner of the books has the tagline celebrating the second year of the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan -- ‘Kaikal cherthu karuthode’ (Joining hands with strength.)

After several writers and poets expressed their displeasure over the logo, poet and Akademi chairman K Satchidanandan said that if the publication of the books were to mark the second anniversary of the government it could have been carried in the second page of the book or the matter could have been simply mentioned at the time of their release. He also shared the explanation given by Akademi secretary CP Aboobacker, who said that the emblem was placed on the books, released on a special occasion, to distinguish them from other publications.

Several writers and critics who took offence to the use of the logo on the books took to social media to point out the inappropriateness of using an emblem related to a political milestone. Among the writers who opposed the publication are PF Mathews and Anvar Ali and literary critic NE Sudheer. Mathews wrote that no book should have the ignominy of carrying an advertisement of the government and it was insulting both to the book and its author. Poet Anvar Ali asked authors of the books which had the logo to openly come out and express their opinion about it. Sudheer said that the publication contracts of these books should be cancelled and withdrawn since the agreement would not have had clauses for carrying government advertisements on covers.

Aboobacker said that the Akademi, like other cultural institutions in the state, had undertaken various activities for the government’s second anniversary, including seminars, digitisation of 500 books and publication of 30 books. “Many publishers add unique emblems like this to books published on special occasions. I don't understand how adding an emblem marking the second anniversary of the Kerala government is a big deal. I don't know how the name of a two-time chief minister can be unacceptable to the Akademi. I, as the secretary, am fully responsible for adding the emblem,” he said and added that there was no attempt to insult any author or poet. He also apologised to the writers who have faced any difficulty in the matter.