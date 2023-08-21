Writers, activists ask Kerala CM to resign over daughterâ€™s name in IT report

The IT department report said that Veena Vijayan and her company received Rs 1.72 crore over the last three years as monthly payments from CMRL despite there being no evidence of any services given in return.

news Controversy

A number of people in the cultural sphere of Kerala have written a statement demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, over the allegations which have cropped up against his daughter Veena, an entrepreneur. The remarks and findings of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board about Veena's company Exalogic would shock democratic Kerala, they said. Earlier in August, the IT department in its report, said that the CMâ€™s daughter Veena and her company received Rs 1.72 crore over the last three years as monthly payments from the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) despite there being no evidence of any services given in return.

The issue, which was expected to rise into a controversy, was however left untouched in the Assembly. The silence of the opposition was later attributed to the finding that some of its leaders too featured in the report of the IT body, as having received money from the CMRL.

In the statement against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, writers like CV Balakrishnan, UK Kumaran, Savithri Rajeevan, Kalpatta Narayanan and MN Karassery question his silence in the matter. "The interim board's report also mentions the names of some opposition political leaders. The government has an obligation to investigate whether they took bribes. The Chief Minister should be happy to see that the opposition is also falling in the same bed of corruption as he is. Therefore, the Chief Minister must have thought that the issue would fade into oblivion without much opposition," says the letter.

The writers and activists demand that a proper investigation be directed into the allegations, under the supervision of the High Court and that the CM should vacate the post during this time.