Wrestlers’ protest: SFI, DYFI burn pictures of Modi, Brij Bhushan in Chennai

Members of SFI, AIDWA and DYFI demanded the immediate arrest of the accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and also condemned the Delhi police for forcefully detaining the wrestlers on May 28.

news Chennai News

Left wing organisations associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Friday, June 2, held demonstrations in Chennai, in solidarity with the wrestlers protesting in Delhi. Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the All India Democratic Women’s association (AIDWA) gathered outside the Shastri Bhavan in Nungambakkam and near the post office in Ashok Pillar and condemned the action of the Delhi Police for detaining the wrestlers who marched to the new Parliament from Jantar Mantar on May 28. They accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government of protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). who is accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Outside the Shastri Bhavan, the groups burnt pictures of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the accused Bhushan.

While speaking to media at the protest, the AIDWA’s Secretary for Central Chennai, Dhanalakshmi said that the groups will organise more protests in the coming days if the centre doesn’t initiate swift action against the accused. “The centre’s inaction will stop several female wrestlers in the country from stepping into the wrestling federation,” she added.

Mridula, a SFI member, told TNM, “There are several sexual allegations on Brij Bhusan including a complaint from a minor. But he is still the President of the WFI. The wrestlers who won medals for the country are ready to throw the medals into the Ganga and the centre is still not ripping the accused off of his post, nor are the police arresting him.”

Read: Brij Bhushan stalked, abused, targeted us: FIRs detail 12 instances of sexual assault

Earlier, on May 31, the Delhi police in a statement to the press said that they have not gathered any evidence against the member of Lok Shaba to arrest him and that the investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the accused made a statement at a political rally in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, stating that he will hang himself if any of the allegations against him are proven by the police and the court.

The left groups have announced another protest, along with the Farmers Association in Chennai on June 5, at Valluvar Kottam, and declared to sustain protests across the state in the coming weeks.