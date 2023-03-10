WPL 2023: Varied bowling attack has taken Mumbai Indians to top, says Issy Wong

Isabelle Wong, Mumbai Indians Women team's English cricketer, has credited the team's varied bowling attack for the team's superb unbeaten run in the inaugural Women's Premier League here.

Isabelle Wong, Mumbai Indians Women team's English cricketer, has credited the team's varied bowling attack for the team's superb unbeaten run in the inaugural Women's Premier League in Mumbai. Superb bowling performances from Issy Wong, and Saika Ishaque, followed by impressive outings from openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews helped Mumbai Indians to a dominating eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Thursday, March 9.

This was Mumbai's third consecutive victory in the league and they are at the top of the table with six points. Riding on brilliant bowling from Wong (3-10), Saika Ishaque (3-13) and Hayley Matthews (3-19), Mumbai Indians bowled out Delhi Capitals for 105 in 18 overs. Issy, Saika and Hayley kept picking crucial wickets for Mumbai at regular intervals as only two Delhi batters Meg Lanning (43 off 41) and Jemimah Rodrigues (25 off 18) showed some fight.

Wong said that Mumbai Indians' varied bowling attack "helps ensure that the right bowlers are bowling at the right batters." She added, "We have got left-arm spinners, off-spinners, leg spinners. We have got a variety of seam bowlers as well with different changeups. We cover all bases. It allows us to be really flexible. Harman (captain Harmanpreet Kaur) has been fantastic, just pulling strings here and there. Especially Hayley, Harman brought her on at just the right time vs RCB and the variety of our attack allows us to do that."

Wong said MI's perfect start in India's first franchise-based T20 league was a good position to be in. "Three out of three is a great start. It can't get better than that. We have worked really hard in training. We have made the most out of the squad we have got and there have been some great performances from all the girls."

Apart from the captain who has shown a lot of faith in her, Wong has also had a lot of support from her family back home. "My mom has been watching every game. It's been snowing there, so my mom made a snowman this morning and it was wrapped in the Mumbai Indians flag. They are loving it. It's at a nice time too. When I played in the Big Bash, it was 3 in the morning at home but it has been quite nice here," Wong was quoted as saying by the Mumbai Indians.

In their next match in WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians Women face UP Warriorz Women at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 12.