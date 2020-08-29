The world of Telugu pop fiction: Five writers you must read

The characters from these pocket-sized novels have endeared themselves so much to the readers that the books have gone into reprint several times.

Just as there are several people who binge watch TV series on OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, there are many who are addicted to popular fiction novels in Telugu. In fact, for popular series like Madhubabu's Shadow, the anticipation among fans for a new book is as high as it would be for a movie star's release. The characters from these pocket-sized novels have endeared themselves so much to the readers that the books have gone into reprint several times.

There are many such popular fiction novels and series in Telugu which are quick and interesting reads. We asked Telugu readers to give us their author recommendations and here's what they said. Some of these books have also been adapted successfully for the screen.

Madhu Babu: Shadow is his detective novel series published by Madhupriya Publications. Several of his crime thrillers are hugely popular among the masses and he even has a dedicated Facebook fan page. According to reports, the Shadow novels will soon be made into a web series.

Writer Madhu

Readers say that Madhu Babu's writing style is so realistic that it makes them feel as if they're in the very place where the story is set; they're able to visualise themselves as the characters.

"I imagine each and every character while reading Shadow. His descriptions of the characters and their expressions are vivid and one can recall all those small details even now. I used to think those detectives were real and would be chasing after criminals in crime scenes. They were our imaginary heroes," says Suresh Kumar K, a fan of the series who adds that he would always carry a pocket-sized novel to read wherever he went.

If you haven't read Madhubabu's books, here are some recommendations: Nishacharudu (2019), Veerabhadra Reddy 1 (2014), Bairagi (2014), DareDevil Set (2016),

Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani: The novelist has a broad and loyal fanbase among women. Several of her novels have also been serialised in weekly and fortnightly magazines. In an interview, director Trivikram said, "For many decades, women were described only for their beauty, but Sulochana Rani's novels started describing them for their attitude and individuality."

Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani; Image courtesy: The Hindu

Several of her novels are based on romantic relationships between the rich and the poor in various combinations, showcasing social disparities. Some of her most popular novels include Aagamana, Aathmeeyulu, Abhijata, Secretary, Jeevana Tarangalu and Kalala Kougili. Her novel Meena was an inspiration for the 2016 Trivikram Telugu film A-Aa.

Kommuri Sambasiva Rao: He was the first to write a spy thriller in Telugu, No.888. He also wrote one of the first horror novels in Telugu, Chavu Thappithe Chalu. Readers say that his plots are tightly knit and that there are no loose ends at the end of the mystery. They feel as if they have watched a gripping film.

Cover page of 'Antardhanamaina Andagatte' book written by Kommuri Sambasiva Rao

Sambasiva Rao wrote around 75 detective novels and 25 social novels which have sold over a million copies.

Popular characters like Detective Yugandhar and Assistant Raju were his creations. His novels also have a patriotic touch, with spies dealing with 'the neighbouring country'. He came up with several spy thrillers with serial numbers like No.777, No.666 and so on.

His novels were way ahead of his time, say readers, though they were set in an era when there was no internet in India. Some of his other works include 24 Ghanta Lalo, Papam Pilichindi, Mundu Nuyyi Venaka Goyyi, and Paripoyina Kaidi.

Yandamuri Veerendranath: Apart from self development books, Yandamuri was also known for his fiction novels which were widely read.

His novel Vennello Aadapilla has won the hearts of millions. Commenting on the book, Srikanth, a fan, says, “It's a great book. Very touching and emotional. By the end of the book, every reader would surely be left with a teary eye.”

Yandamuri Veerendranath

In the novel, the protagonist receives a call from an unknown woman who congratulates him for winning a prestigious chess championship. She likes him very much and stalks him, but he does not know who she is. During the conversation, she challenges him to find out her identity and address. The book contains many puzzles and riddles which the readers can solve. It's a mix of romance and suspense.

The novel was adapted into a TV series by the same name. It was also made into a Telugu film, Hello I Love You, and a Kannada film, Beladingala Baale.

Some of his other books include Tulasidalam, Abhilasha, and Raktha Sindhuram.

Viswa Prasad: He's another popular writer who is well-known for his detective novels. His novels also have political characters, people who fought for Independence and then entered politics. His fiction often mirrored the social mores of the past, and dealt with themes such as black magic and crime. These suspenseful novels were a big hit with his readers.

Cover page of 'Agni Hotra'

Some of his novels include Black Magic, Bhagawan Jindabad, Angadi Bomma, Agni Hotra, Abala Sabala, CID 707, and Mayaladi. "Desham chaala klishta paristhithullo undi (the country is in a difficult situation)," is a popular dialogue from his books.